DMRC seeks Delhi HC permission to buy semi-low floor buses for feeder services

The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought the response of the Delhi government on a plea by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) seeking permission to induct semi-low floor buses for its feeder services.

The transport department had earlier refused to give the permission following earlier orders of the high court that semi-low floor buses were not disabled- friendly.

A bench of chief justice Rajendra Menon and justice V Kameswar Rao issued notices to the state government, Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and Nipun Malhotra, who had challenged the decision to induct semi-low floor buses.

The court’s order came after the DMRC filed an application seeking to procure semi-low floor mini buses for last-mile connectivity from Metro stations, contending that its feeder service fleet was not in good condition.

Appearing for the DMRC, senior advocate Sandeep Sethi, informed the court that DTC was refusing to register such buses as they did not have low floors, as had been ordered by the high court in 2007. He also said that currently DMRC operates a fleet of 174 mini buses of which 25 are standard floor and the rest semilow floor.

However, when tenders were floated for procuring low-floor electric and CNG mini buses, DMRC found that firms did not manufacture low-floor CNG mini buses, even thought electric variants could be purchased.

DMRC told the court that it would procure low-floor electric buses, but that is expected to take time. It also contended that since it needed to augment its “depleting” fleet as soon as possible, it be permitted to procure semi-low floor CNG mini buses and assured the court that ramps or electric lifts would be fitted to make the vehicles accessible to those who are on wheelchairs.

The matter would be now heard on January 9.

First Published: Dec 21, 2018 14:31 IST