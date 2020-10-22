e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 22, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / DU third cutoff on Saturday, some popular courses may still be open

DU third cutoff on Saturday, some popular courses may still be open

delhi Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 23:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Officials of several Delhi University (DU) colleges on Thursday said some popular courses, including English, political science and BCom, are likely to be available in the third cutoff list, scheduled to be released on Saturday evening. Over 74% of the 70,000 seats in DU have already been filled after the two cutoff lists.

As many as 51,198 of the 70,000 seats across all categories have been taken across 61 colleges (excluding St Stephen’s and Jesus and Mary) till Wednesday. The figure is likely to go up since the remaining candidates, whose applications were approved by colleges may pay the fee and complete the process till Friday night.

At Miranda House, over 700 seats were filled by Thursday. Officiating principal Bijyalaxmi Nanda said, “Seats will be available in some departments, including English, economics and physics, and some courses of BA (programme) in the third list. However, admissions will be closed for some courses such as political science, sociology, and geography.”

At Ramjas College, where over 1,150 seats have been filled after the second cutoff list, admissions are likely to remain open in Political Science (Hons) in the third list. At Aryabhatta college, seats will be available in BCom (Hons), BCom (Programme) and English (Hons) in the third list. The college will close admissions for history and political science.

Ramanujan College has carried out 1,000 admissions in the first two cutoffs and it has closed admissions in some courses including psychology, BCom (Hons) and BCom (Prog).

top news
Task of China talks is troops’ ‘comprehensive disengagement’, says India
Task of China talks is troops’ ‘comprehensive disengagement’, says India
Day before Imran Khan’s big FATF test, India hammers Pak for terror safe havens
Day before Imran Khan’s big FATF test, India hammers Pak for terror safe havens
Will Tejashwi Yadav team up with Nitish Kumar post-polls? He answers
Will Tejashwi Yadav team up with Nitish Kumar post-polls? He answers
Manish, Vijay in cruise control as Sunrisers climb up the points table
Manish, Vijay in cruise control as Sunrisers climb up the points table
Tax raids at Congress’ Patna office, Rs 8 lakh recovered from car: Report
Tax raids at Congress’ Patna office, Rs 8 lakh recovered from car: Report
Documents British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell fought to keep secret released by US court
Documents British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell fought to keep secret released by US court
Angry that father would beat her mother, teen girl beats him to death: Police
Angry that father would beat her mother, teen girl beats him to death: Police
#BoycottErosNow trends after pervy Navratri posts; when naughty turns raunchy
#BoycottErosNow trends after pervy Navratri posts; when naughty turns raunchy
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyPM ModiIPL 2020 Live Score, RR vs SRHChirag PaswanCovid vaccine

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In