DU to announce first cutoff list on October 12; academic session to begin on Nov 18

Updated: Sep 25, 2020 22:03 IST

Delhi University (DU) colleges will announce the first cutoff list for admissions to several undergraduate courses on October 12, the university said Friday.

The admission process in DU has been delayed by over three months this year in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. Last year, the first cutoff list was announced on June 28. The DU has also announced dates for admission to entrance-based undergraduate and postgraduate courses. While the undergraduate admissions will begin from October 19, postgraduate admissions will start from October 26.

According to the admission schedule released by the DU’s admission department, there will be five cutoffs scheduled this year. However, in case seats remain vacant even after the five, further cutoffs will be released. The admissions under the first cutoff will be conducted between October 12 and 14. The second cutoff is scheduled to be released on October 19.

There will be a three-day admission window for each cutoff. The third, fourth and fifth cutoffs are scheduled to be released on October 26, November 2 and November 9, respectively. A special cutoff will be released on November 18 for seats vacant and admission under that will be conducted between November 18 and 20.

Dean of admissions Shobha Bagai said the session for the first-year undergraduates will begin from November 18. “We are hoping that we manage to wrap up admissions under at least the five cutoffs before November 18. This year, we are also waiting for the CBSE compartment exam results (to be announced by October 10) in order to give a fair chance to everyone,” she said.

“Once the cutoffs are released, the eligible colleges and courses will automatically appear on the admissions portal. Aspirants can select the course and college of their choice. The college will then verify the documents of the applicants online and approve the admission.Then the applicants can pay the fee online to complete the process,” she explained.

DU has introduced several changes in its admission process this year to ensure social distancing norms in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. The entire admission process has been shifted online and will be carried out in a contactless manner. To ensure social distancing norms, the university has done away with physical verification of documents for which students had to visit colleges in the previous years.

The initial verification will be done online this time and the final verification would be done by colleges whenever campuses reopen and in-person classes commence.

The university has received as many as 353, 918 applications for approximately 70,000 undergraduate seats. This is a jump of around 100,000 applications from last year when the university had received 258,388 applications. The highest cutoff last year was set by Hindu College -- 99% for for BA (Hons) in Political Science.