After weeklong heatwave spell, dust storm, light rain likely in Delhi over next 3 days

After a weeklong spell of heatwave conditions, the national capital is likely to see dust storm and thunder activity with light rain over the next three days.

While the heatwave conditions have subsided for now, easterly winds bringing moisture have resulted in high humidity levels, an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Monday.

On Monday, the humidity levels oscillated between 39% and 62%, resulting in Delhi’s peak power demand to rise to 6612 MW — the highest so far for this season. The peak demand was recorded at 3.21 pm. On Sunday, the peak demand was recorded as 6560 MW around 11.30 pm.

Last year on June 3, the peak electricity demand was 5955 MW, said power distribution company, BSES, in a statement released Monday. On July 10, 2018, Delhi’s peak demand had touched 7,016 MW, crossing the 7,000 MW-mark for the first time. Power utilities are expecting the peak demand to touch 7400 MW this summer, which would be another first for the city.

According to the power distribution company, electricity demand may increase further during the night hours. “Increase in the use of air-conditioners is the main reason for increase in power demand. Almost 50% of the peak demand is because of the cooling load,” the statement said.

On Monday, the maximum temperature was 40 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature settled at 29.4 degrees C, two notches above the season’s normal.

“The dip in day temperature could be attributed to the easterly winds that reached Delhi from Bay of Bengal. The presence of clouds is one of the major reasons for an increase in the night temperature,” said a senior official of the IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre.

Whenever there are clouds in the sky, the heat radiated by the earth is not able to get released resulting in a rise in night temperature and a fall in day temperature, he said.

With a rise in humidity and presence of clouds, there is a possibility of light rain and thunderstorm over the next three days. However, this will not have a major effect on the weather, as the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 41 degrees Celsius, with a rise of about two degrees in the night temperature over the next three to four days, the official added.

