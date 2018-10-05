DUSU president fake degree row: Tamil Nadu varsity says Ankiv Baisoya was never its student

Tamil Nadu’s Thiruvalluvar University on Wednesday wrote to Delhi’s principal secretary of education, saying Delhi University students union (DUSU) president Ankiv Baisoya had never been its student.

Baisoya, a member of the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bhartiya Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP), had claimed he had studied at Thiruvalluvar University from 2013 to 2016.

Days after he was elected as the DUSU president last month, the Congress’ student wing National Students Union of India (NSUI) alleged Baisoya submitted fake documents to get admission in Master’s in Buddhist Studies at DU.

They circulated what they claimed was Baisoya’s bachelor’s degree along with a letter from the Tamil Nadu-based University that said it was a fake.

In a letter to the principal secretary, Thiruvalluvar University registrar V Peruvalluthi said, “Ankiv Baisoya has not enrolled either in our university or in any of our constituent or affiliated colleges and is not our student at all. The certificate he has produced was a fake and not from our university.”

K Murugan, vice-chancellor of Thiruvalluvar University, Vellore, also said, “This is not a new thing and the controller of examination has already cleared it as a fake degree.”

While Baisoya could not be reached for a comment, ABVP’s national spokesperson Monica Arora said they were waiting for Thiruvalluvar University‘s response to the queries sent by the DU administration. “The administration is yet to receive any response. We will take any decision only after the DU’s confirmation on the allegations.”

Delhi University has already initiated an inquiry in the case. The department of Buddhism study, where Baisoya is presently enrolled, also wrote to Thiruvalluvar University seeking a clarification. However, officials at the departments said they were yet to receive any response from the Tamil Nadu university.

Officials said if Baisoya’s degree is found to be fake, they will report the matter to Delhi police. “It’s a criminal offence punishable by 10 years of imprisonment so we will report it to the police. After the police verify it and find that the degree or certificate is fake, they register an FIR against the person and then the admission of the person will be cancelled,” an official at the Buddhism department said.

The NSUI claimed the department is “deliberately delaying” the process so that fresh elections are not conducted for the president’s post. The NSUI also moved the Delhi High Court seeking cancellation of Baisoya’s admission last week.

“As per the Lyngdoh committee guidelines, if his candidature is not cancelled in two months, the vice-president will be promoted to his position. They are simply helping ABVP keep that post,” NSUI national in-charge Ruchi Gupta said.

The ABVP bagged three out of four seats in the DU students union election, including president, vice-president and joint secretary. NSUI won the secretary’s post.

