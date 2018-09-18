DUSU president submitted fake documents to get admission in Delhi University, alleges NSUI

The Congress-backed NSUI has alleged that newly elected Delhi University Students’ Union president Ankiv Baisoya of RSS-affiliated ABVP had submitted fake documents to gain admission in the varsity.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), however, said the university allowed Baisoya’s admission after due verification of document submitted by him.

The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) released a letter from Thiruvalluvar University sent in response to a communication from the student’s body.

It stated that the BA certificate submitted by Basoya from the university is fake.

The NSUI said a marksheet was presented by Baisoya for taking admission in MA (Buddhist Studies), but the Thiruvalluvar University clearly refused to have enrolled a student of such name and a marksheet of that serial number is not in their record.

In a statement, the ABVP termed the NSUI allegation a propaganda.

“Delhi University gave admission to Ankiv Basoya after due verification of its documents. It’s the process of DU. Even today DU has all the right to verify documents of any student enrolled in university. But it’s not the job of NSUI to provide certificates to any person.

“DU has all the right to verify documents of not only Ankiv but all DUSU office bearers to stop rumours in future,” the ABVP said.

RSS-affiliated student outfit bagged three posts, including that of the president, in the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections last week.

Basoya won the presidential post with a margin of 1,744 votes while ABVP’s Shakti Singh was declared the vice president after he won with a margin of 7,673 votes.

NSUI's Akash Choudhary won the secretary's post while ABVP's Jyoti emerged victorious in the joint secretary post.

First Published: Sep 18, 2018 16:53 IST