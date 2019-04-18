Dwarka locals say no to theme park plan

A month after the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) announced its decision to develop Dwarka’s Bharat Vandana Udhyan, a green patch spread over 200 acres, into a theme park, residents have upped the ante against the plan.

Scores of residents from Dwarka and adjoining residential neighbourhoods such as Janakpuri, Palam, Uttam Nagar as well as nearby villages, including Kakrola, Nawada and Matiala, will form a human chain at the park this Sunday.

Protesting residents and activist forums have sought an appointment with Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal demanding the patch be developed into a biodiversity park or a city forest, which will help maintain the local ecology. They fear that the park will be “concretised”.

“We will form a human chain at the spot and stage a protest demonstration against the DDA’s plan to turn this patch into a theme park with concrete structures. We have been trying to meet the L-G over the issue, it must happen soon. We had been campaigning for developing a forest in the area, as it would serve as green lungs for Dwarka,” said Diwan Singh, a resident of Dwarka and an environment activist.

Last month, union minister of state for housing and urban development Hardeep Singh Puri, while announcing a slew of projects in the city, said that Dwarka’s green patch, located in sector 20, will be developed into a theme park based on the concept of a mini-India representing all states.

The land-owning agency, which has given the project to the National Buildings Construction Company (NBCC), plans to develop the area as a tourist attraction. As per the initial plan, a section of the area will be developed as mini-India and will have either replicas of popular monuments or something unique from each state. According to a senior DDA official, It will have cycling tracks, water bodies, space for restaurants and car parking.

As it is spread over a large area, the land-owning agency plans to run a tram on the periphery of the park. “All big cities in the world have parks that are major attraction for tourists and locals. Bharat Vandana Park will be developed as Delhi biggest park with several features to attract tourists and locals,” said a senior DDA official, requesting anonymity.

With Dwarka, which is highly concretised, facing a major air pollution problem, especially during winters when peak pollution levels rise, residents want the area be developed as a “green lung”.

Environment experts say, developing it as a biodiversity park will not only will bring down pollution it will also acts as a buffer against extreme weather conditions and help to maintain the micro-climate of the area.

C R Babu, professor emeritus at the Centre for Environment Management of Degraded Ecosystems at Delhi University, said he was contacted by the DDA to examine the place for developing a biodiversity park almost three years ago.

“The place is best suited for a biodiversity park, as it also has some wildlife. I had also given a layout for the same. It would have been better for the area,” Babu said.

DDA officials say the plan will be finalised soon. As for the concerns raised by residents, the officer said, “There are two adjoining green patches that will be developed as green spaces.”

With DDA firm on developing it as a theme park, Singh said, “It is a setback for us. The wildlife species that exist in the wilderness will also go away if concrete structures come up here. We had been writing to the L-G about the issue even previously. Developing the space into a biodiversity park would have helped create a wetland and recharge the groundwater table, as the area has been grappling with water scarcity for years,” he said.

Sushil Kumar, president, Dwarka Forum, said, “There is no clarity about the park. The DDA has not responded to our letters. Water and pollution are major problems here. Having a forest will help address these concerns to a large extent.”

First Published: Apr 18, 2019 14:39 IST