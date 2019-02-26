Education, social welfare depts best performers, PWD at bottom of chart, says Delhi govt report

The Delhi government gave a department-wise report on the progress of its programmes and schemes in the second edition of its outcome budget, presented in the assembly on Monday.

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, while affirming that most government projects were on track, also announced that from next year, people would get to track all capital projects online from the day of their conception.

Sisodia, who is also Delhi’s finance minister, said the prime objective of presenting the outcome budget is to enhance transparency in the use of public money, predictability and also for making it easy for people to understand the activities going on in various departments.

As per the report, the performance of the directorate of higher education was the best until December 31, 2018, as 86% of its 93 critical projects and schemes were on track.

The social welfare department came second with 85% works on track. The worst performer was the Public Works Department (PWD) with 35% of its works lagging behind. The transport department was only marginally better, with 32% projects running behind schedule. The report covered 15 departments.

The budget only mentioned the number of projects that are lagging behind, without specifying which projects these were. Also, the percentage of “on track” and “off track” projects for the departments were calculated based only on critical projects, not the total projects.

However, the outcome budget, did not specify the exact nature of performance which was quantified for various departments.

Sisodia said the coming fiscal, the government will present the outcome budget in a new avatar to promote greater transparency in its capital expenditure works.

“We will take the exercise of outcome budgeting forward by geo-mapping each major capital project included in our outcome budget statement of any department along with the project name, nodal department and officer, timelines for completion, work award costs and details of contractor,” he said.

An analysis of ‘2018-19 Outcome Budget’ with last year’s report suggests that the number of projects and schemes taken up by the government has seen a significant increase. This is significant as the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is preparing to fight the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and this is the last full year of its five-year tenure that ends in 2020.

Projects under the women and child development department, for example, have increased from 164 to 207. PWD’s projects increased from 122 to 231, power department’s rose from 59 to 111 and transport’s was 102 to 209.

Report a political stunt: Opposition

Leader of opposition Vijender Gupta said the outcome report of the government was driven by “narrow political considerations”.

“There was no impartial and independent assessment by an outside agency. The government selected its own input and outcome indicators. The deputy CM overlooked the fact that a number of departments failed to spend even 20% of the budget during the first nine months of allocation (April- December). The energy sector spent 0.82%, tourism spent 0.7%, food and civil supplies 13.89% and housing 10.22%. It shows the inefficiency of the government, which it is seeking to hide,” he said.

Vijender Gupta added that Sisodia praised his own government using “half-cooked” information provided by his own officers.

First Published: Feb 26, 2019 02:05 IST