Election Commission holds meeting on Delhi polls

Updated: Dec 26, 2019 13:29 IST

The Election Commission (EC) has began a series of meeting in preparation for the assembly elections in Delhi scheduled early next year. The first meeting of EC officials took place on December 24, and the second one on Thursday.

Present at today’s meeting were Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora and Election Commissioners Ashok Lavasa and Sushil Chandra along with senior officials.

An official of the EC told HT that the meetings took place to study the preparedness in the state. “The series of meetings started on December 24, this is the second one. The idea is to discuss what needs to be done for smooth elections,” said the official.

The tenure of the 70-member assembly expires on February 22, 2020. The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) stormed the elections in 2015 winning 67 of the 70 seats.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had managed to secure just three seats in 2015 while the Congress had drawn a blank.

Banking on a string of freebies including free water and power supply, the ruling AAP has asserted to better its previous electoral record.