Electricity free in Delhi for usage up to 200 units: Arvind Kejriwal

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 13:17 IST

In what is seen as a pre-election sop, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Thursday that electricity usage up to 200 units will be free and consumers of 201-400 units will receive approximately 50% subsidy.

“Every family deserves a life of dignity. Just like good education & healthcare, a basic quantum of electricity to run lights/fans at home is essential for that,” deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted minutes after the announcement.

The CM’s announcement came a day after the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) also reduced the burden on consumers by reducing fixed charges for most domestic connections by up to 84%.

The 3.8 %surcharge on power bills, however, which goes towards paying pension to former employees of power utilities, remained untouched. The regulatory surcharge too remains at 8%.

Delhi has at least 4.9 million domestic power consumers and, according to the DERC chief, 98% of the city’s households will end up saving money on their monthly electricity bills with the new tariff order.

DERC kept the energy charges same for all categories, except for those who consume more than 1,200 units per month. A household whose electricity consumption crosses 1,200 units a month will have to pay 25 paise extra per unit.

Arvind Kejriwal had congratulated residents, saying Delhi had the lowest power tariffs in the country. Assembly elections are due in Delhi in February 2020.

First Published: Aug 01, 2019 12:23 IST