e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 16, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Ensure Khalid gets treatment for toothache, court tell Tihar jail officials

Ensure Khalid gets treatment for toothache, court tell Tihar jail officials

delhi Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 22:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Former JNU student leader Umar Khalid, who was arrested in a north-east Delhi riots case, alleged before a Delhi court on Wednesday that he was not given medical treatment by the Tihar jail authorities for the toothache he has been suffering for the past three days.

Chief metropolitan magistrate Dinesh Kumar, while extending the judicial custody of Khalid by another 14 days, in connection to a riots case in Khajuri Khas area, directed the jail superintendent to provide proper medical attention to Khalid, as per the prison rules.

The court directed the jail authorities to file a compliance report before it within two days.

“Jail superintendent concerned is directed to provide proper medical treatment to the accused (Khalid) as per rules of the jail manual. If the dentist is not available in the jail, the accused may be taken to a dentist outside the prison for a check-up and treatment, if required. A report of compliance must be filed before the court within two days,” the Kumar said.

The court also extended the judicial custody of Khalid by another 14 days in the case related to rioting in Khajuri Khas area.

Khalid was arrested on October 1 in the case. He was also arrested in September in a separate case related to a larger conspiracy in the riots.

Communal violence had broken out in north-east Delhi on February 24 after clashes between the new citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control, leaving at least 53 people dead and around 400 injured.

top news
Govt sets up ‘trusted source’ bar for phone companies to shield them from attacks
Govt sets up ‘trusted source’ bar for phone companies to shield them from attacks
‘Tolerating is also sin’: Haryana priest dies by suicide amid farmers’ stir
‘Tolerating is also sin’: Haryana priest dies by suicide amid farmers’ stir
TMC’s Suvendu Adhikari resigns from assembly ahead of Amit Shah’s visit
TMC’s Suvendu Adhikari resigns from assembly ahead of Amit Shah’s visit
Farmers’ protest: What Supreme Court and Centre said on solution
Farmers’ protest: What Supreme Court and Centre said on solution
India slips a spot in UN’s human development index, ranks at 131 now
India slips a spot in UN’s human development index, ranks at 131 now
‘Does he know anything about farming?’: MP CM slams Rahul Gandhi
‘Does he know anything about farming?’: MP CM slams Rahul Gandhi
Covaxin’s phase 1 trial result shows robust immune response, mild adverse events
Covaxin’s phase 1 trial result shows robust immune response, mild adverse events
‘Trust between India & China evaporated post Galwan clash’: Top Army Commander
‘Trust between India & China evaporated post Galwan clash’: Top Army Commander
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineCovid-19India Pakistani war of 1971Vijay Diwas

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In