Environment minister Gopal Rai says cleaning Yamuna a priority

Environment minister Gopal Rai says cleaning Yamuna a priority

delhi Updated: Feb 22, 2020 23:35 IST
Cleaning the Yamuna will be a priority for the Delhi government in the next five years, environment minister Gopal Rai said on Saturday.

Inspecting a sewage treatment plant near Delhi Gate Rai said, “Our primary focus is cleaning Yamuna and eliminating waste from local water bodies so that effluent do not flow into the river. We will also work on developing the Yamuna riverfront.

He said that the 35 sewage treatment plants in Delhi treating polluted water and segregating waste can be converted into compost for agricultural use.

“Delhi government is implementing the Interceptor Sewer Project (ISP) in six packages under which the waste water flowing in these drains will be trapped and diverted to STPs for treatment. The Interceptor Sewer Project is likely to be completed by March 31,” the minister said.

He suggested that close coordination with the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) was needed to ensure that the waste water trapped in ISP could be treated to meet the standards at Delhi Gate STP.

