Environmentalists, experts bat for sewer charge proposal, say all should pay

Environmentalists and experts in the national capital welcomed the NGT-appointed Yamuna pollution monitoring committee’s proposals on sewage charge.

There must be a separate billing system for collection of sewage charges, said experts. So far sewage charges are included in the water bills. Consumption of water below 20,000 liters per month was made free in 2015. Sewage bill used to constitute at least 60% of the water bill.

According to Manoj Misra, convener of Yamuna Jiye Abhiyan, “ While it’s the government’s prerogative to provide susbsidy on services, it should not allow consumers to go without paying the compensation for sewage collection and treatment, as ultimately it is contributing to pollution of water, which is a scarce natural resource.”

Besides, Misra added, in colonies that are 100% sewered, the state government must make it a rule to penalise those not taking legal connections to create a deterrent.

Experts said all residents must pay for the load on the sewer lines. Shashank Shekhar, assistant professor, department of geology, Delhi University, said, “There must be a flat rate for all consumers living in sewered areas for which the government must introduce a separate billing system.”

The government said it is aiming for upgrading and expanding its sewerage and drainage systems. Delhi Jal Board, vice-chairman, Dinesh Mohaniya, maintained that the water utility is providing a subsidy on the service and it’s a policy matter. The chief minister’s office didnt respond to repeated calls and messages.

Residents groups in the city agreeing to the issue said it’s a welcome move, provided even those in unauthorised colonies, where sewer lines have been laid, must also be brought under the rule.

“I pay around Rs 6000 a month for water consumption including sewage charges. However, even if the government is providing water free up to 20 kilolitres to all, sewage charges must be billed separately in all areas including slum clusters and unauthourised colonies where there is a sewerage network. It is a matter of political will and is difficult to implement, as no government wants to lose on its potential vote banks,” said Suresh Goel, resident, Vasant Vihar.

The report also stated that even in 384 unauthourised colonies where sewer lines have been laid, the number of households that have taken sewage connections is abysmally low.

Dushyant Pradhan, RWA president, Meethapur, an unauthorised colony said, his association is ready and up for paying sewage charges and have been urging people in neighbouring areas to take legal connections.

“So far sewer lines have not been laid in our colony. We have raised this matter in our RWA and have approached the government for providing a system where sludge from septic tanks could be drained till such time sewer lines are laid, so that it does not go directly into the drains,” said Pradhan.

Atul Goyal, president, URJA, federation of 2500 RWAs, said, “At the end everyone wants a sustainable city, which is only possible where there is a streamlined system for only treated sewage to go into its water bodies. The water utility must step up enforcement.”

The committee in a report submitted in the court has observed that even residential colonies and group housing societies comprising high-income groups such as Vasant Kunj, Vasant Vihar, Lajpat Nagar, Dwarka, Preet Vihar, Greater Kailash and R K Puram, among others have not been paying sewage charges, as there are many households where the consumption is less than 20 kiloliters.

First Published: Jul 24, 2019 23:23 IST