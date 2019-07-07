Today in New Delhi, India
Eye on polls, AAP appoints 14 new district in-charges

The district in-charges are “fresh faces” who have been tasked with strengthening the grassroots level organisation of the party.

delhi Updated: Jul 07, 2019 02:01 IST
HT Correspondent
Gearing up for the upcoming assembly elections, the AAP has started in organisational restructuring at the ground level.(Amal KS/HT PHOTO)

Gearing up for the upcoming assembly elections, the AAP has started in organisational restructuring at the ground level. On Saturday, the party announced appointment of in-charge for the party’s 14 districts in the city.

“In an effort to strengthen the party organisation in the run up to the Assembly election scheduled next year, a new set of district in-charges for all 14 districts of the state unit were appointed today,” the party said in a press statement issued on Saturday. The district in-charges are “fresh faces” who have been tasked with strengthening the grassroots level organisation of the party.

First Published: Jul 07, 2019 02:01 IST

