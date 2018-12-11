Eye on polls, Delhi BJP chief begins outreach

Gearing up for the Lok Sabha elections in 2019, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Delhi unit chief has begun his voter outreach initiative in the capital’s neighbourhoods.

Tiwari, who till recently was campaigning for the party in poll-bound states, spent the night at Timarpur’s Indira Basti on Monday as part of his night-stay programme in slums .

“I’ll spend the night in these clusters to know the problems faced by people,” Tiwari said.

The North East Delhi MP had spent several nights in slums and unauthorised colonies soon after taking over as the party’s Delhi unit chief in 2016.

BJP members say more such visits are planned in other slum clusters and unauthorised colonies in the city in the next few days to strengthen the party’s base in the capital.

Party members say that in the next two months, senior BJP leaders will hold meetings with workers at the booth level to identify issues, address them and motivate them to reach out to public.

“Senior party leaders will hold these meetings in all 13,000 booths. The idea is to know the local issues, see the preparedness at the local level and address the concerns of local party members,” said a senior BJP leader.

