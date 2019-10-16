Fanned by weather change and crop burning, Delhi air borders on ‘very poor’

delhi

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 15:41 IST

The pollution level in Delhi inched closer to ‘very poor’ category on Wednesday, as the air quality index (AQI) recorded 297 at 10 am. Besides, at least 16 of the 38 monitoring stations, mostly those identified as pollution hotspots, are already in red zone under ‘very poor’ levels.

The AQI on Tuesday was 270. An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, which collects data from 38 monitoring stations in Delhi-NCR, most pollution hotspots as well as other stations were in ‘very poor’ category. These include Anand Vihar (327), Ashok Vihar (320), Bawana (328), Burari (303), DTU (316), Dwarka sector-8 (340), ITO (308), Jahangirpuri (315), Mundka (354), Narela (320), Nehru Nagar (314), Rohini (310), Sirifort (311), Vivek Vihar (311), Wazirpur (328), Alipur (322).

The most prominent pollutant at all the hotspots was PM 2.5 --- major pollutant in Delhi air, long exposure to which could have adverse health effects.

The Delhi government had identified 13 pollution hotspots in the city including --- Okhla phase-2, Narela, Bawana, Mundka, Punjabi Bagh, Dwarka, Wazirpur, Rohini, Vivek Vihar, Anand Vihar, R K Puram Jahangirpuri and Ashok Vihar.

The situation is bad despite implementation of Graded Response Action Plan (Grap), under which measures to fight ‘very poor’ and ‘severe’ levels of pollution came into effect from Tuesday, including a ban on diesel generator (DG) sets, mechanised cleaning of roads, sprinkling of water on roads and monitoring of industrial emissions.

Despite this, dust on roads and from open storage of construction material could be spotted in many parts of the city.

The pollution watchdog had on Tuesday forecast ‘very poor’ air quality on October 17 owing to a combination of factors, including change in weather conditions such as low wind speed and winds blowing from northwest, local emissions and effects from crop stubble burning in neighbouring states of Haryana and Punjab.

First Published: Oct 16, 2019 15:40 IST