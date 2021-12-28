e-paper
Farmers’ protest: Several Delhi borders remain closed, police suggest alternative routes

The police have continued checking certain border points for groups of protesting farmers who may try to sneak in, but they have only slowed down traffic there a little

delhi Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 12:12 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Farmers protesting over the new farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi.
Farmers protesting over the new farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi.(PTI)
         

Delhi’s borders with Haryana and Uttar Paradesh continued to remain closed at multiple points on Monday because of the farmers’ protest.

The national capital’s borders with Uttar Pradesh at Chilla and Ghazipur remained closed on Monday for those coming from Noida and Ghaziabad.

The traffic police advised commuters coming to Delhi from Uttar Pradesh to take routes passing through Anand Vihar, DND Flyway, Loni DND and Apsara—borders which have remained mostly unaffected.

Also Read: A month on, farmers have made highway their home

The police have continued checking these border points for groups of protesting farmers who may try to sneak in, but they have only slowed down traffic there a little, not choked or blocked vehicular movement entirely.

Between Delhi and Haryana, the routes passing through Singhu, Tikri, Auchandi, Piau Manyari and Saboli and Mangesh continue to remain closed.

The traffic police said that they have been diverting traffic from Mukarba and GTK Road. Motorists can choose other border routes such as the Delhi-Gurgaon and Delhi-Faridabad stretches to travel between the two states.

