Fed up by Delhi govt’s ‘delay’, Centre to implement Metro Phase 4 on its own

Concerned over the Delhi government’s ‘delay’ in approving phase four of Delhi Metro, the Centre has decided to implement it on its own, Union housing and urban affairs minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Monday.

The 104-kilometre network proposed in phase 4 will connect Mukundpur with Saket and will benefit south Delhi residents. It has been pending with the Delhi government for over two years.

The AAP government had in May 2016 given in-principle approval but the Union housing and urban affairs ministry returned the file, saying it needed to get financial approval first. The Delhi government did not respond since then.

Puri said the government can’t let commuters’ interest suffer if the Delhi government failed to approve projects.

“You have to give the commuter a rational choice. What rational choice will you give… that he uses his personal vehicle or public transport. But if there is a shortage in your public transport then how will it work. Even then with these constraints, we have tried to find a solution. Take for instance Delhi Metro Phase four. We have decided that we will implement the project ourselves after failing to get the support and cooperation of Delhi government,” Puri said at a press conference on Monday.

Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot said: “It is not that we do not want Metro to expand in Delhi. But, what can the government do if the file has not reached the minister’s office till date? The Metro phase 4 file is yet to reach my office. Probably the file is yet to be cleared by the finance department.”

A senior ministry official said modalities of how it planned to implement phase four is being worked out. “We are on the job,” said the official who did not want to be identified.

Puri said if the Delhi government did not cooperate, the Centre will also implement the high-speed rail corridor between Delhi and Ghaziabad.

Puri had earlier written to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal that the delay in the commencement of phase four was not only causing health hazards but had also resulted in Rs 12,000-crore cost escalation in the project.

Because of the alleged delay by the Delhi government, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) had in January sought approval for phase four in two phases.

In the first phase, it wanted approval for the Mukundpur-Maujpur, Tughlakabad-Terminal 1 and Janakpuri (west)- RK Ashram sections.

The second phase will include Rithala -Narela, Inderlok -Indraprastha and Lajpat Nagar-Saket G-Block.

Earlier, the metro corporation was seeking approval for six corridors, with an estimated cost of Rs 48,000 crore. The three corridors, for which approval has been sought in the first phase, will cost about R 29,000 crore.