Former Delhi MLA accused by daughter-in-law of raping her at gunpoint

delhi

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 23:47 IST

The daughter-in-law of a former legislator has accused him of raping her at gun point at their home in outer Delhi soon after celebrating the new year on January 1, police said on Saturday.

In her statement to the police, the woman alleged that her father-in-law had used his licenced revolver to threaten her during the rape. “He told me that he would be unharmed even if he killed me as he would claim that his revolver went off by mistake,” she said in her statement to the police.

The woman told the police that she had not revealed the crime to anyone all these months as her father-in-law had allegedly threatened to harm her and her family and had boasted of his political connections.

She said that she decided to pursue the legal action on being encouraged by a protection officer assigned to her in an ongoing domestic violence case filed by her.

Seju P Kuruvilla, deputy commissioner of police (outer district), said that a case of rape and criminal intimidation was filed on Thursday when the woman approached the police. “We are investigating the complaint,” said the DCP, adding that the accused was yet to be arrested.

The woman was married to the ex-MLA’s son late last year. She alleged that her husband’s family had begun ill treating her soon after marriage. At one point of time, her in-laws also informed her over phone that her marriage was annulled, she alleged.

The alleged rape happened around 1.30 am on January 1 this year, soon after the family returned home from a hotel after celebrating the new year.

She told the police that her husband left her at home and went to drink with his friends when her father-in-law entered her room on the pretext of speaking to her. When she tried to turn him away for touching her, he allegedly slapped her and threatened her with his revolver.

The former legislator allegedly raped her and left her only when she began shouting for help. She said that she didn’t reveal the crime to her parents or husband in the hope of saving her marriage and her family from physical harm.

But on Thursday, she told the police, she was encouraged by her protection officer to confide in her about all abuse she faced. That led to the alleged crime reaching the police.

Repeated phone calls and text messages to the accused former legislator, seeking his side of the story, failed to evoke a response.

First Published: Aug 10, 2019 23:47 IST