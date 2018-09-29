Free concerts in Connaught Place’s Central Park back with show by folk-rock band Swarathma

Bengaluru-based folk rock band Swarathma — known for songs on politics, religion and environment — is all set to perform at Connaught Place’s Central Park this Saturday. The free event is part of a Delhi government initiative – Voice of People – under which a musical concert is organised every month to provide a platform for artists to express dissent through songs and poetry.

The five-member band is popular for taking up causes such as discouraging the use of plastic, child sexual abuse and tree axing. Among their popular numbers, ‘Yeshu, Allah aur Krishna’ is about religious hypocrisy, ‘Topiwalleh’ about corruption in politics and ‘Main Unme Se Nahi Hoon’ is on society’s attitude towards people with mental health issues.

In August this year, the band performed on streets to oppose tree felling under a redevelopment plan in Bengaluru’s Indira Nagar area.

“We are happy to have an audience at the famous landmark Connaught Place in Delhi,” said Jishnu, one of the members of the band.

Started last year by the Arvind Kejriwal-led government’s department of arts, culture and languages, the monthly concerts were discontinued during the summer season. The first in the series of concerts was held on October 28 with a performance by activist couple Vinay Mahajan and Charul Bharwada, who sang a satirical critique of politicians.

The series is restarting with Swarathma’s concert, which is expected to feature some of their popular numbers.

The band has been playing to packed audiences across the country with its engaging stage presence and unique visual elements.

In another popular number ‘Beta Sweater Pehno’, which is about parental and institutional pressure on children and how teenagers are forced to follow societal norms, the members wore school uniform The song’s video was released last year.

“These songs are our response to the world and include the common man’s expression,” Jishnu said. The band has already featured on the cover of the India edition of the Rolling Stone magazine as well on the list of 25 hottest Indian bands.

According to the government department, based on themes such as farmer suicides, religious prejudices and apathy of ruling politicians, the idea behind these concerts is to raise issues that matter.

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who is also the minister of arts, culture and languages, said the government believes that poets and writers have always sensitively dealt with the struggles of common people.

“I am happy to present a young band who will appeal to the youth. Young artists are doing remarkable work through music, comedy and poetry. Delhi government is happy to provide them platforms,” he said.

First Published: Sep 29, 2018 08:48 IST