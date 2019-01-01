From e-buses to free Wi-Fi: 18 things Delhiites can look forward to in 2019

After years of battling with traffic congestion, air pollution and garbage woes, Delhi residents could finally look forward to some well-deserved changes in their city in 2019.

From adding more buses to cracking down on factories and by incentivising zero-emission vehicles to reducing the load on existing landfill sites — this year will see a host of projects that will hope to transform the city’s carbon footprint, offer faster and greener mobility, and cleaner living spaces.

Following is the list of changes that Delhiites can look forward to in 2019:

TRANSPORT

1) 3,000 CNG buses

The government is set to induct 3,000 buses to the city’s fleet. While 1,000 of these will be AC low-floor buses, 1,000 will be standard-floor buses with hydraulic lifts. Buses will be added to the city’s fleet after nearly 10 years. Against need of 11,000 buses, the city only has 5,460 buses.

Who it will help: Commuters across NCR

What it will cost: Rs 2,000 crore (estimated)

When it is scheduled: April; in batches of 100-250

2) 1,000 e-buses

1,000 AC low-floor electric buses will be inducted along with charging infrastructure at depots at East Vinod Nagar, Bawana Sector 5, Burari, Rohini Sector 37, Revla Khanpur and Narela.

Who it will help: Commuters across NCR

What it will cost: Rs 3,000 crore (estimated)

When it is scheduled: July; in batches of 100-250

3) Delhi Parking Policy

The ‘Delhi Maintenance and Management of Parking Rules, 2017’, will lay uniform rules for parking which will disallow free parking in residential areas as well public spaces. Parking rates will also be linked to pollution levels. It will be the first attempt to organise parking in Delhi.

Who it will help: It will help to decongest the city

When it is scheduled: Despite clearances early last year, the policy has seen no movement

4) Electric Vehicle Policy

Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy, 2018, tries to kick start EV adoption. It targets 25% of all vehicle registrations to be electric by 2023. The policy primarily focuses on electrifying the two-wheeler segment.

Who it will help: It will help bring in a new generation of zero-emission vehicles

What it will cost: No budget estimates yet

When it is scheduled: Policy yet to be notified

INFRASTRUCTURE

5) RTR Marg Flyover

The flyover will start from near the Munirka petrol pump on Outer Ring Road and end before NH-8, close to the Army Hospital. It will be 2.7km long and is expected to ease traffic movement from south Delhi and Noida, towards the airport and Gurugram

Who it will help: Lakhs who use the stretch daily

What it will cost: Rs 310 crore (estimated)

When it is scheduled: March

6) Landscaping of roads

In March, the government conceptualised a project to beautify roads wider than 60 ft and managed by the PWD. The beautified roads will be wider, greener, clean and pedestrian and cycle friendly. The project is in planning stage and tenders are to be awarded.

Who it will help: It will make roads pedestrian friendly and will also help in reducing dust pollution

When it is scheduled: March 31

7) CCTV Cameras

Around 1.4 lakh CCTV cameras will be installed on PWD roads, gates of residential colonies, markets, parks, parking bays, community spaces/halls. It will ensure safety of citizens.

Who it will help: Citizens, government agencies and police

What it will cost: Rs 577 crore

When it is scheduled: March

EDUCATION

8) 5,000 New Classrooms

Under its project to construct 12,748 rooms in Delhi government schools, the government said it will make 9,981 classrooms. Of these, around 5,000 classrooms are already constructed, while remaining will be made in 2019. The rooms will help schools to accommodate more students.

9) Entrepreneurship Classes

The government will start ‘entrepreneurship curriculum’ from Classes 9 to 12 to encourage students to become ‘job givers’ and not ‘job seekers’.

Who it will help: Students at Delhi government schools

When it is scheduled: Next academic session

ENVIRONMENT

10) Checking Pollution

Delhi is looking at a series of initiatives this year including implementing long term measures listed under the Comprehensive Action Plan. It comprises plans that include testing ‘cloud seeding’ to trigger artificial rain and introduction of green crackers during Diwali. If implemented in its totality, the CAP could bring down pollution by nearly 70%.

Who will it help: All Delhi-NCR residents

Schedule: While it has been notified, the application of some measures remains pending

POLICE

11) Independent Cyber Cell

An independent cyber cell will be set up that works under the anti-terror unit. It will focus on solving the increasing cases of cyber fraud. Currently the Delhi Police’s cyber cell and Economic Offences Wing work together.

Who will it help: City residents who are victims of hacking, ransomware and other forms of cyber attacks

When it is scheduled: March

HEALTH

12) New Mohalla Clinics

More than 250 new mohalla clinics will come up across the city as part of the AAP government’s plan to have 1,000 such clinics. There will be at least one such clinic in every 5km once all the clinics come up.

Who it will help: All residents

What it will cost: Rs 403 crore

When it is scheduled: March

13) Regulation of Clinics, Labs

The government is likely to introduce the Delhi Health Bill to regulate all medical establishments including diagnostics lab, IVF clinic, dental clinics, and blood banks. Under the bill, a council will be formed to regulate Delhi’s medical establishments.

Who will it help: Delhi residents and people from other states who come to the city for treatment

When it is scheduled: The bill is likely to be introduced in the cabinet next month

14) Bike Ambulances

As part of a pilot project, 16 motorcycle ambulances with first responders on board will provide pre-hospitalisation care to patients in congested areas of east Delhi. The paramedics will be equipped to control bleeding, immobilise patients with skull or spine fracture, perform CPR, manage the airway, and provide oxygen.

Who it will help: People living in congested areas

When it is scheduled: January-February

CIVIC

15) Waste Segregation

Segregation of waste in homes will be the key focus area for the municipal corporations. The SDMC has already started this practice at certain colonies while the North MCD also aims to start the project this year. Segregation of waste at household and at the level of bulk generators will help in controlling the garbage mess across the city.

Who will it help: Better management of waste is beneficial for the environment

When it is scheduled: Already operational in some colonies, it will be expanded in 2019

16) Reviving Lakes

As NITI Aayog warned the city could run out of groundwater by 2020, the government said it plans to revive at least 159 water bodies and create at least five new lakes. The rejuvenation of water bodies and creation of new lakes is expected to raise the ground water table.

What will it cost: .Rs 500 crore

When it is scheduled: Proposal for lakes in Rohini, Nilothi, Dwarka and Najafgarh approved. Approval for Timarpur Lake soon

FOR THE YOUTH

17) Wi-Fi In Public Spaces

The Delhi government, in its budget, allocated funds for free Wi-fi across Delhi. After much procedural delay, it was decided that the internet will be provided on the ‘hotspot’ model where hundreds of zones will be created in market areas, parks, major intersections and some residential areas. The Wi-fi will be available within a 100 metre radius from the source of the hotspot and around 200 people will be able to use it at one time. The project, estimated to cost Rs 566 crore, will mostly be beneficial for youngsters, office goers and tourists.

How it will change city: Though most people access internet through their mobile data packs which now have become cheaper, the service will boost tourism in Delhi. It would also help in emergency situations apart from ensuring better governance.

FOR THE FUTURE

18) Traffic Managed By Artificial Intelligence

The government plans to introduce Phase-1 of its ambitious ‘Intelligent Traffic Management System’. Under the system, one-third of the city’s traffic will be managed by Artificial Intelligence (AI). There will be fewer traffic policemen and depth sensors with cameras through AI will regulate traffic signals. The sensors will predict traffic, possible choke points and guide users through smart signals on the roads. With less than 6,000 traffic police officers to manage more than 1 crore vehicular traffic in Delhi, the ITM system, which will cost Rs1,000 crore, can help prevent traffic congestion. Traffic police are in process of purchasing high-resolution cameras with sensor based real time traffic volume count technology. Currently, traffic police on the roads rely on their experience to divert or stop certain routes in peak hours.

First Published: Jan 01, 2019 11:11 IST