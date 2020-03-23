From the 1970s: How Janta Curfew changed Connaught Place in Delhi

delhi

Updated: Mar 23, 2020 09:52 IST

The streets of Delhi wore a deserted look on Sunday as the national capital took part in Janta Curfew, on the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to tackle the spread of coronavirus disease Covid-19.

Connaught Place, in the heart of Delhi and one of the busiest places in the national capital, reminded of mid-1970s as the curfew was total.

Stores and shops were closed in the area and police deployed.

The policemen were seen giving flowers to the people at Connaught Place who were seen on the road despite Janta Curfew.

For the first time in 18 years, the Delhi Metro’s services were suspended for the entire day and the public buses services – with a current fleet strength of around 5,600 – were halved in operational capacity. Even in the few buses spotted on the deserted roads, low occupancy was seen.

“Nearly 1.5 million traders and their three million employees observed a lockdown on Sunday in the city. As many as 3,000 commercial markets remained shut hence business worth Rs 500 crore was not done in Delhi,” said Praveen Khandelwal, president of the Confederation of All India Traders.

Although the Delhi Traffic Police was yet to assess the reduction in the number of vehicles plying across major arterial roads, senior officers said that there was barely any movement on the streets. The stretches and intersections that usually witness the heaviest traffic were almost empty.

Most neighbourhoods, otherwise buzzing with activity, appeared deserted.

In South Delhi’s Vasant Vihar and Lajpat Nagar, among others, the local resident welfare associations (RWA) issued circulars asking locals to participate in the “janta curfew” and not to step out of their houses.

In several residential areas that included Defence Colony, parts of Green Park and Greater Kailash, RWAs also closed colony gates and used police barricades to block some areas for thoroughfare.