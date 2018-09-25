Gang of vehicle lifters held in Ghaziabad; cars, motorcycles recovered

The police on Monday arrested a gang of seven vehicle lifters who stole luxury cars and motorcycles and sold them by preparing fake registration documents after changing the engine and chassis numbers.

The police recovered five Brezza cars, three Swift cars, one Fortuner and one Creta, besides four Bullet motorcycles from their possession.

The accused were identified as Liyaqat, Vishal Kashyap, Upendra Kumar, Anuj Kumar, Shekhar Singh, Aman Singh and Anil Yadav.

The police said that in 2012, Kashyap had tried to contest the assembly elections from Kairana, but his nomination was rejected.

Upendra, they said, is the former chairperson of a cooperative society in Mufazzarnagar. He had been sentenced in Haridwar to a jail term in 1999 in an Arms Act case.

“The kingpins of the gang are Liyaqat and Updendra. They supplied stolen cars to the other accused,” Vaibhav Krishna, senior superintendent of police, said.

“The others later sold them to buyers who demanded a particular type of vehicle. The gang mostly targeted high-end cars and even supplied them to various people in places such as Allahabad and Muzaffarnagar. They have admitted to their involvement in at least 50-60 car thefts,” the SSP said.

The seven members were arrested during a routine checking operation in Raj Nagar and were travelling in a stolen Brezza car when intercepted by the police.

“We are trying to connect the stolen vehicles to different cases; two Brezza cars have been connected to two cases registered at Ghazipur and Ashok Vihar police stations in Delhi,” the SSP added.

“The gang used the engine number and chassis number of vehicles that had been involved in accidents and marked them on stolen vehicles. They also prepared fake documents before selling the vehicles,” the SSP said.

The police said the stolen cars and motorcycles were recovered from different places in Muzaffarnagar, Gautam Budh Nagar and other areas of the National Capital Region.

