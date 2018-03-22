Gangster Neraj Bawana on hunger strike, demands TV in Tihar jail cell

Jailed gangster Neeraj Bawana has reportedly gone on a hunger strike inside prison demanding a television set in his Tihar jail cell. Neeraj Sherawat,29, alias Neeraj Bawana, was Delhi’s most wanted gangster until his arrest in 2015.

Along with Bawana, his two aides Pankaj Sherawat, 33, and Tillu Tajpuria,35, are also on a hunger strike for the last three days, supporting Bawana’s demand.

On Wednesday afternoon, 15 others belonging to Bawana’s gang, who were on a hunger strike at Mandoli jail, called off their strike.

Last week, Bawana’s lawyer approached court, alleging that he was held in solitary confinement and did not have a television. Bawana is kept in a high-risk cell in jail 2. Sherawat and Tajpuria are in jail 1.

Bawana’s counsel MS Khan said, “The court has asked jail officials to file their reply by March 22.”

Jail officials denied keeping Bawana in solitary confinement. They said he has been kept alone in a high-security cell.

“High-risk prisoners such as Bihar politician Mohammed Shahabuddin and underworld gangster Chhota Rajan are kept in similar cells. There is no provision for a television in the jail manual,” said a jail spokesperson.

Jail officials said Bawana regularly files false complaints to trouble jail officials, get transferred and return to his gang. A senior jail officer said around four months ago, the director general of prisons found that Bawana was regularly meeting his aides in jail 1.

“Our DG found Bawana used cell phones and some prisoners were even touching his feet. In the last two years, he was caught with cell phone three times and once with currency notes. According to the jail manual rules, as he is a high-risk prisoner and was shifted out of jail 1,” said a senior jail officer.

Bawana has violated rules under the jail manual at least 11 times, the official said.