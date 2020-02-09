Gargi College students allege harassment during college fest

delhi

Updated: Feb 09, 2020 00:43 IST

Several students from Delhi University’s all-women Gargi College alleged they were sexually harassed by a group of outsiders during their annual college fest on Thursday. The testimonies, shared across social media platforms, also blamed the administration for inaction.

A second-year undergraduate student, who alleged that she was sexually harassed by the group, said, “Around 4pm, the main gate broke open and men started pouring in. We were stuck between a flood of men, who were catcalling, groping women and passing lewd comments. The ground emptied only around 9pm. We are all shocked.”

Eyewitnesses said the IDs and passes of male guests are generally checked, but this could not be done when the gates were broken open.

“When the gates broke open, hordes of men entered breaking barricades. We saw fake passes being sold outside the college as well. A rally was going on outside and men jumped in from that rally as well,” said another undergraduate student, who was present at the spot.

A third-year undergraduate student, requesting anonymity, said, “My friend was hysterical and was crying when we went to the principal to complain about men entering the campus without checks. We told her that the harassment made us feel unsafe. The principal questioned why we ask for a fest or visit them if we felt unsafe.”

The administration said it has not received any formal complaint so far. “No incident of this kind was reported to the administration. There were sufficient security arrangements and police, in uniform as well as plainclothes, were on duty. Commandos and bouncers, along with enough faculty and staff, were on duty,” said principal Promila Kumar.

Another second-year undergraduate student said, “Colleges are not safe for women every year, during fests. Last year as well, many of my friends were harassed, but no action was taken against it. This year was worse. I’ve received countless experiences of women that were groped, felt up, catcalled, teased, masturbated at, stalked till the metro station and their PGs. The security of hundreds of women was in danger and I’m sure many of them would never want to attend such college fests again, myself included. The bouncers, the guards and the entire security detail did nothing to save the girls from the trauma they endured.”