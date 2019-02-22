Girl’s family kills man over son’s affair, body dumped on Yamuna bank

A 55-year-old man was stripped, assaulted and then strangled to death allegedly by the family members of a girl for not discouraging his 17-year-old son to discontinue his relationship with their minor daughter, the police said on Thursday.

The man’s semi-decomposed body was found in the shrubs on the Yamuna riverbed in north Delhi’s Burari on Monday, more than 48 hours after he was killed and dumped there. The body was partially eaten by stray animals.

The three suspects in the case included the girl’s uncle and two cousins. They were arrested on Thursday.

Police said the girl’s family was enraged with the victim because they had caught her at the boy’s house on February 14, Valentine’s Day. On that day, when they realised where she was, the family had come to the house posing as police and banged at their room door.

However, the girl identified their voice when they asked them to open the door and accompany them to the police station. The boy managed to flee and the girl returned home with her family members.

On February 16, the girl allegedly went to the boy’s home once again. This time too, the girl’s relatives arrived there and took her back home. They later allegedly returned and assaulted the man. Seeing his father being beaten, the 17-year-old boy fled as he feared the same would be dished out to him, said police. In the melee, the man died.

A police officer associated with the case, said that they discovered the body of an unidentified man on the Yaumna riverbed on Monday.

Police said that they initially thought it was a case of natural death since there were no visible injury marks on the body. However, their probe took an interesting turn when his autopsy report revealed that he died of strangulation.

“We registered a case of murder at the Burari police station and began the investigation,” said Nupur Prasad, deputy commissioner of police (North).

According to the police, the body was preserved in the Subzi Mandi mortuary for identification and his photographs and other details were uploaded on zonal integrated police network (Zipnet) and shared with police stations across Delhi-NCR.

The Burari police showed photographs of the dead man to local resident and the exercise eventually helped them establish his identity. Investigators went to his house in Burari and found that his son was also missing. Their neighbours told the police about a commotion at their house on February 16.

Police then received tips on the whereabouts of the 17-year-old and managed to track him down. The boy told them about the assault and that he did not return home as her feared for his life.

“We questioned the girl’s relatives. Initially, they denied their involvement in the murder. But, when confronted with electronic evidence and the statement of the man’s son, they broke down and confessed to the crime,” said the officer. “The arrested men have revealed that they panicked and dumped the man’s body as he gone unconscious while they were assaulting him after stripping him and one of them had caught hold of him by his throat.”

Police said they also recorded the statement of the girl and she corroborated her boyfriend’s statements and what the police had found. She claimed that her family members had caught her at his home on two occasions and had threatened the boy and his father with consequences.

First Published: Feb 22, 2019 09:56 IST