Helplines to help Covid front-line workers cope with stress get just 4 calls in 5 days

delhi

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 20:44 IST

A group of 12 psychiatrists from the Institute of Human Behaviour & Allied Sciences (IHBAS) have been waiting by the helpline phones to ring. Launched last week, the helplines -- 9868396802 or 9868396859 -- were started to address concerns of health care professionals who are in the front-line of the fight against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic. But in the last five days, the helpline has only received four calls.

The psychiatrists had proposed to work in two-hour shifts to attend calls and provide support and counselling to health care professionals, who are at the forefront of the fight against Covid-19.

The director of IHBAS, Nimesh G Desai, said the low number of calls may be because many health care professionals were not aware of the facility. “The stress during such a time can vary from the mild to severe. We have heard reports of front-line workers taking their lives in some countries. The tele-counselling service is called Samarthan and is aimed at supporting or caring for the carers. The response has been low so far but it may be because it has not been publicised enough. There is only a remote possibility that health care professionals are coping with stress on their own,” Desai said.

He said efforts are being made to publicise the initiative through social media and hospitals.s

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police have also contacted IHBAS and asked the hospital to help counsel police personnel who are out on the streets enforcing the lockdown. A senior police officer, who did not wish to be named, said the counselling programme will be for constables, head constables, and other junior personnel.

At least 31 police personnel have tested positive for Covid-19, while over 500 are in quarantine currently. There are also at least 150 personnel who are staying away from families and have checked into hotels, because their homes are in containment zones (in and outside Delhi).

The Delhi Police have reserved 927 rooms in 67 different hotels across the city for such personnel. Apart from their law and order duty, police are out on the roads managing containment zones, conducting checks, ensuring social distancing and also feeding the hungry in congested areas. Over the last one month, at many police stations across the city, personnel manning containment zones have shaved their heads in the fear of contracting the virus. Senior police officers later assured them the virus doesn’t spread through the hair.

Desai said IHBAS will help the police personnel and that they are working out a programme for personnel counselling.