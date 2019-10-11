HRD minister lays foundation stone for CBSE’s new integrated campus

delhi

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 21:44 IST

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon get a new address in the capital in southwest Delhi’s Dwarka.

Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ laid the foundation stone of the new integrated campus of the CBSE in Dwarka’s Sector 23. He said the new building must not be a mere concrete structure but a centre of vision for the betterment of education.

Nishank also said that a draft New Education Policy (NEP) had been prepared after much deliberation, suggestions, and comments received from the general public and various stakeholders. He said that the NEP would truly represent Indian culture and values with the need of the 21st century.

In addition to its headquarters located in Delhi, the Board has a vocational examination unit at Preet Vihar, an Academic and Skills Education Unit at Rouse Avenue and a Regional Office and CTET Unit at Patparganj, Delhi.

In order to maintain better coordination among the various branches/units of the Board in Delhi and to meet the increasing challenges due to an increase in the number of CBSE-affiliated schools, the Board had earlier proposed to create an integrated office complex in Delhi, and, for this purpose, a plot measuring three acres of land was purchased from the Delhi Development Authority at Sector 23, Dwarka.

The board’s proposed integrated campus building will be state-of-the-art while fulfilling green building norms. Some of the special features of the building complex will include the installation of an efficient building management system that will facilitate energy conservation. Solar panels will be installed that will produce 300KWH of electricity from the roof of the building. A sewage treatment plan has also been proposed for flushing toilets and the reuse of gray water in landscaping. The inclusion of these facilities in the integrated campus will also contribute towards environmental protection. The latest security features have been taken care of in the design of the building. The 12,000 square metre building is estimated to be completed in approximately 24 months.

In a separate event, the minister inaugurated 13 newly constructed buildings and laid down foundation stones of six Kendriya Vidyalayas located in 12 states through video conferencing. The new KVs included one in Rai Bareli.

Nishank also inaugurated five new Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs), one National Navodaya Leadership Institute and laid the foundation stone of nine new JNVs.

