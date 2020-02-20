I give credits to Delhi for my journey: Ila Arun

delhi

Updated: Feb 20, 2020 17:07 IST

Small turns in life leads to bigger twists. Actor-singer Ila Arun’s life changed forever after visiting Delhi for a short-term course.

“Rajasthan Sangeet Natak Academy gave me a scholarship for a six-month course in National School of Drama (NSD). I was fortunate that during the term Ebrahim Alkazi was the director of NSD and under his leadership, I portrayed a main character for a production. Before that I had some experience of theatre but working under him was a different ball game. Imagine my condition!,” says Arun who visited NSD to stage a play, Peecha Karti Parchhaiyan during Bharat Rang Mahotsav.

Arun has stayed at the NSD hostel in Vakil Lane for six months and she loves that time. “Jo Delhi maine us time jani, us dilli ne mera dil jeet liya. The time that I spent in the hostel was the same term when Bansi Kaul, Om Puri, Rohini Hatangi were pursuing the regular courses and I became friends with them. Alkazi sahab even persuaded me to opt for a regular course, and he used to say, 6 mahine ke course se kisi ke jeevan mein koi fark nahi aane vala but my mother was not in my support. Vo kehti thi, natak daal mein namak ki tarah hona chaiye! Ye roti-rozi thodi na hai, par aaj ke zamane mein natak rozi-roti bhi hai. This is a profession and no more a hobby,” says Arun.

The actor started her theatre group 37 years ago and credits Delhi for her name and fame in the theatre industry. The actor has also done movies such as Lamhe, Jodhaa Akbar, Shaadi Ke Side Effects and Begum Jaan.

She says, “I do give credits to Delhi for my journey. Jo disha Alkazi sahab ne di, use mein apna theatre group bna saki.” The actor was associated with the Capital since childhood. “As a college student, I have represented Rajasthan state in the 26 January tableaux. I used to participate in the parade and I can never forget that wintry days of Delhi. Hame subah 4 baje hi President House ke samne patak dete the. Aur vaha se 8 baje nikalte the, tab tak, there was no chai, no toilet, nothing. Kaise ham log rahe honge? But that proud of being a part of the 26 January parade was enough to fill you with courage and confidence. We used to live in Talkatora, as all the folk artists were suppose to stay there for a month. That opportunity gave me a lot of exposure in terms of languages, costumes, music and arts.”

Reminiscing those days, Arun shares, “I have an album where I have posted all those pictures and I feel so proud when I see them even today. I have picture with Lal Bahadur Shastri, and I am looking ½ inch taller than him, he was short. I was in the feet of Radhakrishnan sahab. Ek picture mein to mein Indira Gandhi ko jhoola de rahi hun au uska stamp bhi bna hua hai. That was my most precious journey and an important one too.”

Author tweets @ruchikagarg271