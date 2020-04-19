IIT Delhi to resume classes from July 2

delhi

Updated: Apr 19, 2020 23:33 IST

The Indian Institute of Technology in Delhi (IIT-D) on Sunday shared its revised academic calendar for the remaining semester that was suspended midway due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak and announced that it will resume classes from July 2 onwards.

HT had last Sunday reported that IIT-D was considering restarting the current academic session from the first week of July.

According to the revised academic calendar the institute shared with students and teachers on Sunday, the summer break is declared from April 25 to June 28. “Teaching for the second semester of academic year 2019-2020 will resume on 02.07.2020. Prior to that, students to be asked to return to campus in a phased manner as per a schedule to be finalized and communicated in due course,” the institute said in an email sent to all students and teachers on Sunday.

“The resumed second semester of academic year 2019-2020 will have a 6-day teaching week (Monday – Saturday) with extra slots in the evening and Saturdays,” it added.

While the exams for final-year students are slated to end by the end of July, for first-year students they will go on till August. The registration for the next academic year is expected in August.