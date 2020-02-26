In his address to the assembly, L-G Baijal appeals for peace

delhi

Updated: Feb 26, 2020 01:11 IST

While addressing the first session of the seventh legislative assembly Tuesday, Delhi lieutenant-governor Anil Baijal appealed to people to maintain peace, law and order, and communal harmony, and cooperate with security agencies to restore peace in parts of north-east Delhi which violence and rioting continued for the third consecutive day.

On Tuesday morning, Baijal attended a high-level meeting with Union home minister Amit Shah and chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to take stock of the situation in north-east Delhi. The meeting decided to enhance police-MLA coordination, quell rumour-mongering and reactivate peace committees in various localities.

Later, he also met over 50 police personnel and more than 150 civilians injured in the violence and admitted to GTB hospital in Shahdara and Max hospital in Patparganj.

“Met the injured civilians & police personnel at GTB Hospital, Shahdara & Max Hospital, Patparganj. Instructed Medical Directors concerned to provide best possible treatment to the injured. I pray for their speedy recovery… My request to all to maintain public peace and order,” he tweeted after the visit.

He also tweeted his condolences to the family of the head constable, who was killed in the violence on Monday. “My heartfelt tributes to the brave Head Constable late Sh. Ratan Lal who laid his life in the line of duty. His valour and supreme sacrifice will be remembered by all. An irreplaceable loss for the @DelhiPolice. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family.”

Baijal in his address to the newly elected MLAs outlined the Kejriwal government’s priorities, including making Delhi a world class city.

He said the government will focus on its earlier welfare schemes, including better health care, subsidised power and water, among others.

“In the present tenure, my government will focus on further consolidation of the said welfare activities and will take further action to make Delhi a world class city,” Baijal said.

He highlighted Delhi government’s 10 guarantees related to health, education, clean and cheap transport and environment, among others.

The new government is committed to the 10 guarantees for the future including ‘jagmagati (shining) Delhi’ by making available round-the-clock uninterrupted power supply. He also stressed on pollution-free Delhi, safety for women, and houses for slum-dwellers.

“Along with the 10 guarantees, my government is also committed to the economic development of Delhi. Equal and fare share for Delhi like other states, in central taxes paid by people of the city, is essential for its economic development,” Baijal said.

He also added that it will be a priority of the government to re-establish Delhi’s share in central taxes as it was prior to 2001, and providing funds to the municipal corporations.

“My government will take all steps to make Delhi a world class city and a classic example of good governance in the coming years,” Baijal said.

The first session of the new assembly began Monday with the administration of the oath to the new MLAs. Ram Niwas Goel was chosen as speaker of the House for a second term.

The three-day session will conclude Wednesday with the election of deputy speaker.