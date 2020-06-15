e-paper
Home / Delhi News / IRS officer kills self by drinking 'acid-like substance' in Delhi's Dwarka

IRS officer kills self by drinking ‘acid-like substance’ in Delhi’s Dwarka

A suicide note was recovered from his car. It mentioned that he feared that he might “spread Covid-19” to his family and does not want them to suffer because of him, police said.

delhi Updated: Jun 15, 2020 07:11 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
New Delhi
The 56-year-old man was found lying unconscious in a car((Representational image))
         

A 56-year-old IRS officer allegedly killed himself by drinking an “acid-like substance” in his car in Delhi’s Dwarka area on Sunday, police said.

A suicide note recovered from his car mentioned that he feared that he might “spread Covid-19” to his family and does not want them to suffer because of him, they said.

He had got himself tested for Covid-19 a week ago and the report came out negative but he was scared that his family might get infected of the deadly virus because of him, a senior police officer said.

The incident was reported at Dwarka South police station regarding a man lying unconscious in a car, police said, adding that he was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, police said.

Initial investigation suggested that he drank “an acid-like substance” sitting inside his car and also left a suicide note in which he mentioned that he was killing himself “as he feared that he might spread coronavirus”, he said.

He seemed very upset with the situation around and feared his family might get infected with the deadly virus too, the police officer said.

The case is under investigation and police will talk to other family members regarding it, he added.

The body will be handed over to the family on Monday after conducting post-mortem, the police said.

SUICIDE HELPLINE

Aasra: 022 2754 6669

Roshni NGO: +914066202000

Cooj NGO: +918322252525

