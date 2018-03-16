JNU professor booked over sexual harassment claims by women students

A case has been registered against a professor of the Jawaharlal Nehru University’s School of Life Sciences (SLS) following allegations of sexual harassment against him by a group of women students, police said today.

The FIR was registered at the Vasant Kunj police station in southwest Delhi, they said.

At a press meet held on the JNU campus on Thursday, the women students had issued a statement, “The professor often makes sexually-coloured remarks, open demands for sex and comments on the figure of almost every girl. If a girl objects, he holds a grudge against her”.

“There is a financial nexus between the professor and the administration. No instrument has been purchased for years, but still crores of rupees have been spent,” it said.

The Delhi Police said they would be questioning the professor soon.

The JNU professor, however, told PTI, that he was being targeted by the Left-leaning students.

“The girls, who have levelled the allegations against me, had received a mail from me on February 27 regarding their irregular attendance in the lab. So, they are targeting me,” he had said on Thursday.