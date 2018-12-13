JNUSU protests move to shut main door to central library reading hall

Students at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Wednesday protested against the administration’s decision to close the main entry and exit door of the special reading hall of the central library.

This was the only entrance through which students were allowed to bring their personal study material inside the library.

The students, led by the JNU students’ union (JNUSU), were agitating after the university’s librarian issued a notice that read, “As per the decision taken by the Executive Council (EC) at its 277th meeting held on November 11, 2018, the narrow entry/exit of the special reading hall will remain closed due to safety reasons with effect from December 11, 2018. However, the special hall will be open for access and use through the entrance of the central library. Personal books will not be allowed inside the special reading hall. Your cooperation is highly solicited.”

JNUSU president N Sai Balaji said that the decision caused “serious hardships” to students.

“Only six days are left for NET (National Eligibility Test) exams to begin and hundreds of JNU students are preparing for it. This is the only hall where students would sit and study 24x7. Where do we sit and study now?” he said.

The students also met the library committee members on Wednesday. “The Library has another reading hall having two entry and exit points — one from outside and another from inside. We have asked the librarian to close the inside door and open the outside door hence enabling students to take personal books,” Balaji said.

Library officials, however, said that they cannot take any decision without administration’s approval. “The decision of closing the main entry and exit door of the special reading hall was taken by the university’s highest decision making body executive council citing fire security threat. How can we interfere in that?” said an official.

Despite several attempts JNU registrar Pramod Kumar and Rector Chintamani Mahapatra did not respond for a comment.

The JNUSU said that the they have given 24-hours to the administration to either roll back the decision or considering their recommendation of allowing personal books in another reading hall. “JNUSU warned the administration that it will not tolerate attack on JNU’s Library. Otherwise, we are going to hold a large protest on Thursday,” the JNUSU president said

