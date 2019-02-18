Bentley, driven by businessman Ponty Chadha’s kin, knocks down auto; 1 foreigner killed

A foreign national was killed and three persons were injured on Monday after a speeding Bentley car hit an autorickshaw in Lutyens’ Delhi, police said.

The incident took place around 1.32 pm after which police rushed to the spot, they added.

The speeding luxury car was being driven by 19-year-old Ashis Singh Chadha, a relative of business tycoon Ponty Chadha.

In 2012, Ponty Chadha was killed along with his brother after both sides fired at each other.

Ashis was caught by locals after the accident and was handed over to police.

The autorickshaw was carrying three women who belonged to Turkistan. One of the women succumbed to injuries, while the other two women are currently undergoing treatment at a city hospital, police said.

The auto driver was also injured in the accident, which happened on Vinay Marg in Chanakyapuri, which houses several embassies, they added.

The car hit a lamp post after hitting the autorickhsaw. The front portion of the car was completely damaged, while the autorickshaw was mangled after the accident.

The blood samples of the errant car driver did not reveal any traces of alcohol.

