Lawyers in Gurugram, Noida and Ghaziabad will be issued passes to travel to Delhi, HC told

Updated: May 18, 2020 20:28 IST

The Haryana government Monday informed the Delhi high court that it has decided to allow advocates to travel to the national capital and have started issuing them e-passes for interstate transit during the fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown to curtail the spread of Covid-19.

A bench of justice Siddharth Mridul and justice Talwant Singh were also told by the Uttar Pradesh government that the lawyers who wished to commute to Delhi from Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad may contact the respective nodal officers who will issue them one-time passes.

The submissions were made while hearing a plea by Bar Council of Delhi chairman advocate KC Mittal, who had filed a plea challenging the decision of these states to restrict the movement of advocates, who reside in the NCR areas, to visit offices and courts in the national capital.

During the hearing, Mittal told the court that the pro forma uploaded for issuance of e-passes in districts of Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad do not have column for advocates and it is only meant for Interdistrict movement within the state of Uttar Pradesh.

He said for interstate e-passes, a separate pro forma has to be provided, including advocates in the category of those who could avail of e-passes. He added that e-passes should be issued within half an hour of the application and should be valid for at least one week, to avoid lawyers a daily inconvenience.

The court, taking note of these undertakings, posted the matter to May 20.

Meanwhile, the Delhi high court, also agreed to the suggestions made by the Delhi high court bar association (DHCBA) to reopen the advocates’ chambers so that lawyers can get retrieve their files and books, but with certain conditions and safeguards, including the number of persons who can access the rooms and the timings thereof.

The high court’s committee, set up for the preparation of a graded action plan in opening up courts in a staggered manner, recommended that the chambers can be opened in two phases -- between 10am and noon and 2pm and 4pm.

“The committee accedes to the proposal of Mr Mohit Mathur (DHCBA president) for providing access to lawyers to their respective chambers situated in three lawyers’ chambers block of this court to primarily enable them to take away their files, books, belongings etc.,” it said.