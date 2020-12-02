e-paper
On National Pollution Control Day, Satyendar Jain urges people to make Delhi pollution free

On National Pollution Control Day, Satyendar Jain urges people to make Delhi pollution free

The ‘National Pollution Control Day’ is observed in memory of those who died in the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy, which occurred on the intervening night of December 2 and 3 in 1984 at the Union Carbide India Limited (UCIL) plant in the Madhya Pradesh capital.

delhi Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 11:53 IST
Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
“Let’s take a pledge on National Pollution Control Day that we will take forward our efforts to not only reduce air but water, land and noise pollution as well and make Delhi pollution free,” Jain tweeted in Hindi.
Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain said on Wednesday urged people of the national capital to take a vow to not only reduce air pollution, but bring down water, land and noise pollution as well in order to make the city pollution free.

His tweet came on the occasion of ‘National Pollution Control Day’, which is being observed on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan urged people to adopt green good deeds and an environmental-friendly lifestyle to help curb pollution.

“Clean air & water are the greatest resources available to mankind. #ModiGovt is committed to a path of clean, sustainable growth. On #NationalPollutionControlDay, pledge your support by adopting green good deeds & an environmental-friendly lifestyle to help curb pollution,” Vardhan tweeted.

Also Read: Delhi’s air quality inches closer to ‘severe’ zone

The ‘National Pollution Control Day’ is observed in memory of those who died in the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy, which occurred on the intervening night of December 2 and 3 in 1984 at the Union Carbide India Limited (UCIL) plant in the Madhya Pradesh capital. More than 500,000 were exposed to the toxic gases while nearly 4,000 lost their lives. However, unofficial figures state that thousands more have died in the following years. Those who survived this disaster continue to live with severe health problems.

 

This day is also observed to make people aware about the harmful effects of industrial disasters along with all forms of pollution.

For the past several years, Delhi has gained spotlight for being among the most polluted cities in India - specifically in terms of air pollution. Stubble burning, industrial emissions, festive season and increased traffic among other factors have led to a sharp rise in air pollution levels.

This year, the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic has made the situation worse.

On Wednesday, the air quality in Delhi was moving towards the ‘severe’ category and the air quality index (AQI) showed a reading of 381 at 7 am.

