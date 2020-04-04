e-paper
Home / Delhi News / Liquor shop looted in Delhi amid lockdown

Liquor shop looted in Delhi amid lockdown

"The shutter of the wine shop had been forcibly pulled up and some liquor bottles and crates were stolen," a senior police officer said.

delhi Updated: Apr 04, 2020 15:31 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
During patrolling on Saturday morning, police found that the shutter of a wine shop at the Roshnara Road in north Delhi was broken.
During patrolling on Saturday morning, police found that the shutter of a wine shop at the Roshnara Road in north Delhi was broken.(HT file photo. Representative image)
         

Amid the nationwide lockdown, some unidentified persons broke into a wine shop here and decamped with liquor bottles, police said on Saturday.

During patrolling on Saturday morning, police found that the shutter of a wine shop at the Roshnara Road in north Delhi was broken.

“The shutter of the wine shop had been forcibly pulled up and some liquor bottles and crates were stolen,” a senior police officer said.

A case under relevant sections of the IPC was registered at the Sabzi Mandi police station, he added.

