List of Delhi’s 47 containment zones to check Covid-19 pandemic

delhi

Updated: Apr 13, 2020 21:13 IST

The Delhi government on Monday added four new areas to the national capital’s list of containment zones, from where a majority of Covid-19 cases had emerged. The new additions take the number of sealed localities to 47.

The government on Monday also launched a massive sanitisation drive in the city’s Covid-19 containment areas, declared as red zones, some as high-risk zones, and yet others identified as orange zones, to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

The administration also ran a pilot disinfection drive using hi-tech Japanese spray machines at the Rajinder Nagar Assembly constituency. Later this week, 50 smaller machines of the Delhi Jal Board will also be deployed as part of the disinfection drive. Areas where positive Covid-19 cases were found have been declared as containment zones.

The four areas which were added to the list of containment zones on Monday are 1) Balaji Apartment, Sant Nagar, Burari, 2) in and around A-1B/75A, Krishna Apartment, Paschim Vihar, 3) in and around A-280. J.J. Colony, Madipur and 4) in and around area of 36/4, East Patel Nagar.

The Delhi Police have barricaded all the 47 containment zones and nobody can either enter or exit these containment zones till further orders.

Following is the list of localities in the 47 containment zones:

1. Entire affected street near Gandhi Park, Malviya Nagar

2. Entire affected street of Gali No 5, 6 &7, L 1 Sangam Vihar

3. Affected area around H. No.A-176, Deoli Extension

4. Shahjahanabad society, plot no 1, Sector 11, Dwarka

5. Dinpur Village

6. Gali No. 5 & 5A, H-2 Block, Benagli Colony, Mahavir Enclave

7. Markaz Masjid and Nizamuddin Basti

8. Nizamuddin West (G and D block) areas

9. Area of Street/Gali No. 18 to 22 of Zakir Nagar and nearby area of Abu Bakar Masjid of Zakir Nagar

10 (Core) rest of Zakir Nagar as Buffer Zone

11. H. No. 811 to 829 and 842 to 835 - Khadda Colony, Jaitpur, Extension, Part-II

12. H. No. 1144 to 1134 and 618 to 623 - Khadda Colony, Jaitpur, Extension, Part-II

13. Gali No. 16, Kachhi Colony, Madanpur Khadar, Extension, Delhi

14. Mehela Mohalla, Madanpur Khadar, Delhi

15. H-Block, Near Umra Masjid, Abu Fazal Enclave

16. E-Block, Abu Fazal Enclave, Delhi

17. H No. 97 to 107 and H. No. 120-127 Kailash Hills, East of Kailash

18. E-Block (E-284 to E-294) East of Kailash, Delhi

19. H. No. 53 to 55 & 25, Shera Mohalla, Garhi, East of Kailash

20. B Block Jahangirpuri

21. Gali No. 1 to 10 (1 to 1000) C Block Jhangirpuri

22. H. No 141 to H. No 180, Gali no. 14, Kalyanpuri

23. Mansara Apartments , Vasundhara Enclave

24. 3 Galis of Khichripur including Gali containing H. No. 5/387 Khichripur

25. Gali No 9, Pandav Nagar

26. Vardhaman Apartments , Mayur Vihar, Phase I , Extension

27. Mayurdhwaj Apartments , I P Extension, Patparganj

28. Gali no. 4, from H. No. J- 3/115 (Nagar Dairy) to H. No. J- 3/108 (towards Anar wali Masjid Chowk), Kishan Kunj Extension

29. Gali No. 4, from H. No J- 3/101 to H. No. J - 3/107 Krishan Kunj Extension

30. Gali No. 5, A Block ( From H No. A- 176 to A-189), West Vinod Nagar

31. E-Pocket, GTB Enclave

32. J & K, L and H pockets Dilshad Garden

33. G, H, J, Blocks old Seemapuri

34. F- 70 to 90 block Dilshad Colony

35. Pratap khand, Jhilmil Colony

36. Shastri Market, including J.J. Cluster of South Moti Bagh

37. Bengali Market/ Babar Road adjoining area of Todarmal Road, Babar Lane and School Lane Sadar Bazaar

38. Chandni Mahal

39. Nabi Karim

40. In and around area of G-174, Capital Greens, DLF, Motinagar

41. In and around area of B- 1/2, Paschim Vihar

42. In and around area of 11/3, 2nd Floor Ashok Nagar

43. In and around area of H. No. A-30, Mansarovar Garden

44. Balaji Apartment, Sant Nagar, Burari

45. In and around A-1B/75A, Krishna Apartment, Paschim Vihar

46. In and around A-280. J.J. Colony, Madipur

47. In and around area of 36/4, East Patel Nagar