Lokayukta notice to Delhi MLAs over filing details of assets

The office of the Delhi Lokayukta has sought responses from all Delhi legislators on a complaint by an activist linked to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that the lawmakers have not declared their assets and liabilities before the competent authority.

Officials from the Delhi assembly said that the notice by Lokayukta was first sent to the Vidhan Sabha and then to the legislators. The officials added the notices were also issued to the Speaker and deputy speaker.

HT has seen a copy of the notice issued to Chandni Chowk MLA Alka Lamba. The issue date is mentioned as January 11. Lamba said she received it on January 16.

The complaint was filed with the Lokayukta by lawyer-activist Vivek Kumar Garg, who is a part of the BJP’s RTI cell, on January 9. Garg, however, said he filed the complaint in his “personal capacity”.

The notice to Lamba says that a complaint was filed against her for not filing details of assets and liabilities details before the competent authority for the financial years 2015-16, 2016-17 and 2017-18.

“…it is directed a notice be issued to you to furnish response to the complaint … you are requested to appear in person or through your authorised representative and to comply with the directions of the Lokayukta before this forum on January 28,” the notice said.

Notices with similar text have been issued to other MLAs as well.

Delhi Speaker Ram Niwas Goel said it was highly objectionable that the complaint was made only against AAP MLAs and the names of BJP MLAs were added suo moto by the Lokayukta office.

“The Lokayukta cannot issue any notice to the Vidhan Sabha Speaker and deputy speaker. There is no such law under which it is compulsory for MLAs to give details of their assets and liability. Such legislation for states is still under consideration of Union law ministry. There is no such provision in the law,” Goel said.

He said he would write a letter to the Lokayukta on Monday. The assembly officials said that a legal opinion would also be sought over the matter.

Lamba alleged that BJP was responsible for the complaint before the Lokayukta.

“BJP leaders in the past also tried to frame us in fake cases. One more case has been lodged with the Lokayukta by them after failing to harm (us) in four years. The complaint was made on January 9, the notice was marked on January 10 and it was dispatched on January 11. I got it on January 16. I will file my reply tomorrow (January 17),” she tweeted.

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly and BJP MLA from Rohini Vijender Gupta said he did not receive the notice. Reacting to the allegations by AAP MLAs, he said, “If the Lokayukta has sent a notice, then there is no need to do drama but assess the legal position and submit a reply. It is just for maintaining transparency.”

First Published: Jan 18, 2019 15:02 IST