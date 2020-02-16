e-paper
Man arrested for alleged obscene behaviour on Delhi Metro’s Yellow line

The action was taken following a complaint by a woman that the man had behaved obscenely with her during a metro train ride on the Yellow Line of the Delhi Metro.

delhi Updated: Feb 16, 2020 07:54 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
The woman had taken to Twitter to complain to the DMRC about the incident on late Wednesday night.

“Suspect in the Sultanpur case has been traced by the DMRC Security cell and AFC. He was tracked using the phone number used for an online payment for his card. DMRP has taken him into custody. The case could be solved because of the prompt assistance and action by the Police,” DMRC’s tweet on Saturday read.

An FIR had been registered in the matter at the Ghitorni police station, following which the accused was nabbed on Saturday.

In a subsequent tweet, the DMRC urged the public “to use the passenger emergency alarm button if they notice any suspicious behaviour and inform the train operator immediately. Please also give the coach number that you are travelling in so that the person can be apprehended at the earliest.”

