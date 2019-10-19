Man held for shooting dead bizman in full public view

delhi

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 23:23 IST

Following a brief exchange of fire during the early hours of Saturday, Delhi Police arrested a man suspected of chasing and shooting dead a resident of northeast Delhi’s Usmanpur last month.

Police said the suspected assailant 21-year-old Rizwan Ali had been promised ₹5 lakh to kill the victim, 54-year-old Mohammad Hasan, on September 26.

The incident was caught on CCTV. In the footage, an accomplice of the attacker, also holding a pistol, is seen standing behind him. Locals, including a young girl, are seen running to take shelter. The attacker and his accomplice can be seen fleeing the area as locals gather upon hearing the gunshots.

Deputy commissioner of police (crime) Rajesh Deo said they were informed that Ali would be near Dhaula Kuan.

“Our team kept watch on Ali near Dhaula Kuan and followed him as he moved towards Karol Bagh,” Deo said. “As the team reached Shankar Chowk roundabout they tried to intercept the suspect but he attempted speeding away on his scooter. On this our men chased him with their vehicle. This is when, fearing to be caught, the man left his scooter and to keep the police team away he took out his pistol and fire three shots. Our men also retaliated and fired five rounds, one of which hit Ali in his left leg. He was overpowered and his pistol was seized.”

The DCP said that during questioning, Ali revealed the identity of his co-accused as one Raju Bechain. He said, Bechain and Hassan had been living in Usmanpur and were known to each other as both belong to same village in Bulandshehar. “Both Bechain and Hasan were involved in an old monetary dispute. Ali said Bechain offered him a payment of ₹5 lakh to help him kill Hasan. He said after the murder, they were also planning to commit some robberies together to get more money,” the DCP said.

First Published: Oct 19, 2019 23:23 IST