Man in west Delhi kills friend to marry his wife, is arrested

A 20-year-old man on Monday night attacked his friend with a heavy object, knocked him unconscious and left him to die on some railway tracks in West Delhi’s Zakhira, the police said.

But instead of trying to pass the death as a train mishap, the alleged suspect called the police himself and informed them that a man had been murdered by a group of men, said Monika Bhardwaj, deputy commissioner of police (west). “The killer’s decision to call the police ultimately gave him away,” said the DCP.

The police identified the suspect as one Gulkesh, a factory worker. He allegedly wanted to marry the wife of his 30-year-old friend, who worked in another factory and lived in west Delhi’s Prem Nagar.

“But the woman turned down his proposal. So, he decided to kill her husband and then propose again,” said the DCP.

On Monday night, the woman was out of Delhi when Gulkesh allegedly called her husband for taking a walk with him. “Gulkesh took him near the railway tracks in Zakhira. When they reached there, Gulkesh picked up a stone and attacked the man on his head and knocked him unconscious,” said the DCP.

Gulkesh then allegedly placed the unconscious man on the railway tracks. “A train ran over the body, dragging and tearing it and scattering pieces as far as one-kilometre away,” said the officer.

Gulkesh then dialled the police to tell them that his friend had been killed. When the police reached the spot, it appeared to be a mishap until Gulkesh began convincing them it was a murder.

“Gulkesh told us that his friend had called him on his mobile to tell him that three-four men were beating him up near the railway tracks. But his story was filled with holes and he couldn’t explain the blood on his clothes,” said the DCP.

When presented with contradictions in his story, Gulkesh broke down and confessed to his crime. The police said that the probe didn’t point to role of the dead man’s wife in the murder.

First Published: Jun 26, 2019 04:55 IST