Man’s body found in east Delhi canal

The body of an unidentified man was found in a canal in east Delhi’s New Ashok Nagar on Thursday evening.

Police said there are three different tattoos on the man’s body. The first tattoo on his right arm is a “OM” symbol, the words Rohit in English was tattooed on his left arm. The “trident” symbol is tattooed on his neck, police said. Deputy commissioner of police (special cell) Jasmeet Singh said the police received a call at 6.30 pm regarding a body floating in the canal.

It was discovered by some passersby who called the police. A police team reached there and fished out the body. “The body was sent to Lal Bahadur Shastri hospital for identification and autopsy,” said the DCP.

DCP Singh said no visible injury marks were found on the man’s body. An inquest proceeding under section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) was initiated. The photographs, physical description and tattoos have been uploaded on the zonal integrated police network for identification.

Police stations across Delhi-NCR have been informed about the body. “We are preparing a list of men in the age group of 20 and 30 years who have gone missing and whose missing complaints have been lodged in the last one week,” said an officer .

