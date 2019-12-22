Man stabs wife, hangs self from fan in West Delhi

delhi

Updated: Dec 22, 2019 01:11 IST

A 45-year-old engineer possibly stabbed his wife to death before hanging himself from a ceiling fan in their flat in west Delhi’s Dichaon Kalan sometime between Friday night and Saturday morning, the police said.

A senior police officer said the man was stressed about repaying a large loan, and was also being treated for mental illnesses. “That often triggered quarrels between the couple, and we suspect one such quarrel led to the man killing his wife and then killing himself,” the officer said.

The couple lived with their two children, a 16-year-old daughter and a 14-year-old son in a four-bedroom house in the Dichaon Kalan village, close to Najafgarh.

“The man was an engineer who had earlier worked in the United States. On returning to India, he had taken up a job with a private firm in Noida,” the officer said. The bodies were taken for an autopsy. The police have registered a case in the matter at Baba Haridas Nagar police station and are investigating the case.