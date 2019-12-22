e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 21, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Dec 22, 2019
Home / Delhi News / Man stabs wife, hangs self from fan in West Delhi

Man stabs wife, hangs self from fan in West Delhi

A senior police officer said the man was stressed about repaying a large loan, and was also being treated for mental illnesses.

delhi Updated: Dec 22, 2019 01:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The couple lived with their two children, a 16-year-old daughter and a 14-year-old son in a four-bedroom house in the Dichaon Kalan village
The couple lived with their two children, a 16-year-old daughter and a 14-year-old son in a four-bedroom house in the Dichaon Kalan village(HT Archive)
         

A 45-year-old engineer possibly stabbed his wife to death before hanging himself from a ceiling fan in their flat in west Delhi’s Dichaon Kalan sometime between Friday night and Saturday morning, the police said.

A senior police officer said the man was stressed about repaying a large loan, and was also being treated for mental illnesses. “That often triggered quarrels between the couple, and we suspect one such quarrel led to the man killing his wife and then killing himself,” the officer said.

The couple lived with their two children, a 16-year-old daughter and a 14-year-old son in a four-bedroom house in the Dichaon Kalan village, close to Najafgarh.

“The man was an engineer who had earlier worked in the United States. On returning to India, he had taken up a job with a private firm in Noida,” the officer said. The bodies were taken for an autopsy. The police have registered a case in the matter at Baba Haridas Nagar police station and are investigating the case.

tags
top news
Protests over CAA continue, death toll in UP climbs to 17
Protests over CAA continue, death toll in UP climbs to 17
India, China aim to find mutually acceptable solution to border dispute
India, China aim to find mutually acceptable solution to border dispute
Security in central Delhi stepped up for PM rally
Security in central Delhi stepped up for PM rally
CAA 2019| Congress plans ‘Satyagraha’ at Rajghat
CAA 2019| Congress plans ‘Satyagraha’ at Rajghat
‘Law is violative of basic structure of Constitution’: Jairam Ramesh
‘Law is violative of basic structure of Constitution’: Jairam Ramesh
US builds a force for space wars of the future
US builds a force for space wars of the future
IPL Auction: Unsold overseas XI that can challenge current franchises
IPL Auction: Unsold overseas XI that can challenge current franchises
Watch: NSA Ajit Doval, Chinese FM Wang Yi met for talks on border issue
Watch: NSA Ajit Doval, Chinese FM Wang Yi met for talks on border issue
trending topics
Assam citizenship law protestsDelhi EarthquakeAnti-citizenship Act ProtestsCAA ProtestDelhi Air QualityPrashant KishorCAAJharkhand Exit Polls 2019 Live

don't miss

latest news

india news

Delhi News