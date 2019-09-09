Man tries to enter Delhi airport’s Terminal 3 with edited ticket to see off mother, arrested

delhi

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 03:39 IST

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Saturday caught a man who had allegedly edited his flight ticket to gain entry into the Delhi airport’s Terminal-3 (T-3) to see off his mother travelling to Srinagar. The man was handed over to the Delhi Police and a case was registered against him.

According to officials, around 10.55 am ,CISF personnel at the Indira Gandhi International airport spotted a man, later identified as Ubaid Lal, roaming suspiciously in the check-in area of T-3. “On enquiry it was learnt that he had entered the terminal by showing an edited ticket of a flight to Srinagar. It was learnt that he had entered the terminal building to see off his mother who was travelling to Srinagar. On questioning, the man admitted to have edited the ticket to gain entry into the airport. He was handed over to the Delhi police and a case of cheating and criminal trespassing was registered against him,” said Hemendra Singh, assistant inspector general, CISF.

Singh said, they also caught a British national who had allegedly entered the terminal showing a cancelled ticket.

“Around 8.30 am our men at the terminal spotted this man, later identified as Raj Dhonota, a Briton at the check-in area. On enquiry, it was learnt that he had entered the terminal by showing a cancelled ticket. He said he had entered the terminal to see off his wife and son. He was also handed over to the Delhi police,” the officer said.

First Published: Sep 09, 2019 03:39 IST