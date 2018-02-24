Man wanted for 2010 murder of bank employee in Delhi is nabbed from Mumbai

A 37-year-old man, who had allegedly been evading arrest for eight years in a murder case, was arrested from Mumbai by the Delhi Police’s Special Cell. The alleged fugitive was carrying a reward of ₹1 lakh for his arrest. The police said he was wanted for involvement in 42 cases of murder, extortion, assault on police personnel, robbery and other serious crimes.

A call made to his sister, whose mobile phone had been put on surveillance, led the Special Cell sleuths to trace his hideout in Mumbai and arrest him, police officials said.

Pramod Singh Kushwah, deputy commissioner of police (special cell), said the arrested man, Rakesh alias Bunty, along with his accomplices had allegedly murdered Canara Bank employee, Dilip Kumar Akela, in 2010. The alleged murder was committed over a love triangle, the DCP said. After the murder, Dilip’s body was set on fire on the roadside at an isolated place in western UP, Kushwah said.

“A female bank probationary officer (PO) and three persons were already arrested in the case. However, Rakesh went underground and continued to evading us,” said Kushwah, adding Rakesh was earlier convicted in six cases and was released from Tihar jail in 2008.

“Rakesh continued committing crimes even as he was out on bail. He evaded arrest by hiding in Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat and Mumbai using fictitious identities,” he added.

Police had learnt that Dilip was reportedly in a relationship with another colleague at Canara Bank, Renu, and was pressuring her to get married to him. However, she had allegedly turned down the proposal after learning that he was not financially stable.

Renu, who was in another relationship with Rakesh since 2001, reportedly told him about Dilip. Rakesh then told Dilip to stay away from Renu. When Dilip refused to distance himself, Renu and Rakesh decided to kill Dilip.

On May 8, 2010, Renu allegedly lured Dilip to a location in western UP where Rakesh was present with three other accomplices. They allegedly killed Dilip, poured petrol on his body and set it on fire. Except Rakesh, all suspects were arrested, said the police.