Man who claimed to be AAP MLA Manoj Kumar’s PA gets 1 year

A Delhi court awarded a one-year sentence to a man, who had claimed to be the personal assistant to an Aam Aadmi Party MLA for extorting money from a fair price shop salesman.

The case dates back to August 2015 when Sandeep Kumar, a salesman at a fair price shop in Delhi’s Kalyanpuri, informed police that Dinesh Kumar, a man claiming to be a personal assistant of local MLA Manoj Kumar, threatened to seal the shop if he did not pay him ₹2,000 every month. Dinesh further told the salesman that this money will go to the MLA.

The police had earlier chargesheeted both Dinesh and MLA Kumar, but the MLA was discharged as the police did not have “any admissible evidence”.

MLA Kumar had earlier said the accused was not his PA. “He must have been one of the volunteers. Once we got to know that he was involved in extortion, he was removed,” Kumar had said.

First Published: Jun 26, 2019 05:11 IST