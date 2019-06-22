Man who robbed bikes in Delhi, sold them in grey held

The Delhi Police on Friday claimed to have arrested a 24-year-old man who allegedly stole motorcycles and sold them in grey market to earn money, which he needed to buy a costly diamond ring for his girlfriend.

A button-activated knife and three stolen bikes and scooter were recovered from him. Three vehicle theft cases registered in Paschim Vihar, Prasad Nagar and Rohini North police stations were solved with his arrest, the police said. The arrested man was identified by his single name, Chinku.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (outer) Rajender Singh Sagar said that on Thursday, the district’s special staff team received information that a notorious auto-lifter would pass through Mangolpuri underpass on a stolen motorcycle. It was also learnt that the suspect would be meeting his associates to plan another crime.

“Accordingly, a trap was laid and vigil was kept on passersby travelling on bikes. Around Friday noon, one person came on a Bajaj Pulsar motorcycle and suddenly took a U-turn. As the police informer identified him as the suspect, the team members chased and nabbed the biker. A knife was found in his possession,” said Sagar.

The additional DCP said that the biker identified himself as Chinku but failed to produce documents of the bike. When interrogated, he revealed that he had stolen the bike from Paschim Vihar area. His further interrogation led to the recovery of another stolen bike and a scooter, he said.

“During the interrogation, Chinku told us that he involved in such criminal activities so that he could earn money quickly and impress his girlfriend by buying a diamond ring for her,” Sagar added.

Police said they are interrogating Chinku to identify his partners in crime and the persons who used to purchase stolen bikes from him.

First Published: Jun 22, 2019 04:50 IST