Home / Delhi News / ‘Measures being taken to address shortage in number of ICU beds’: Kejriwal

‘Measures being taken to address shortage in number of ICU beds’: Kejriwal

He said that Delhi has enough ICU beds for the time being but highlighted that in the light of a huge increase in fresh Covid-19 cases the city’s hospitals are facing a shortage of ICU beds.

delhi Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 19:57 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during his visit to GTB Hospital to meet Covid-19 patients, in New Delhi.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during his visit to GTB Hospital to meet Covid-19 patients, in New Delhi. (PTI)
         

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that there is a shortage of intensive care unit (ICU) beds for coronavirus patients in the city’s hospitals, while speaking to news agency ANI. He also said that more than 600 beds are being added as Covid-19 cases continue to rise in New Delhi.

Kejriwal assured that the Delhi government is taking action to acquire more beds and said, “I believe in the next few days, more than 600 ICU beds will be added in the hospitals of Delhi. The Central government has assured to provide 750 more beds at the DRDO facility.”

He said that Delhi has enough ICU beds for the time being but highlighted that in the light of a huge increase in fresh Covid-19 cases the city’s hospitals are facing a shortage of ICU beds. He said, “There is an increase in Covid-19 cases in Delhi but there are enough beds available for now. There is a shortage of ICU beds but we are looking into it. There are many cases in Delhi, our doctors & health workers are responding to it very well.”

Delhi has seen a continuous rise in the number of coronavirus cases and deaths since October 29. Between November 1 and November 15, the city recorded close to a 100,000 fresh cases and more than 1,000 deaths. The chief minister has called for an all-party meeting on Thursday to discuss Delhi’s current coronavirus situation.

The Delhi government has also issued an order to limit the number of guests at marriage ceremonies. Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia has assured shopkeepers that there will be no lockdown. Sisodia said that the government plans on strict implementation of Covid-19 preventive measures at busy markets to curb the spread of coronavirus.

